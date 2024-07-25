Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new Cold War? Not really — here’s how the West could capitalize on the rise of the Global South

By Daniel Lincoln, Policy Research Analyst, Geopolitics, University of Alberta
The Russia-North Korea mutual defence treaty sheds light on challenges and opportunities the West faces in an increasingly multipolar world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
