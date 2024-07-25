Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Venezuela: Repression Mars Key Upcoming Election

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A voter casts his ballot as part of a rehearsal for the July 28 presidential election at a voting center in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, June 30, 2024. The electoral process has been marred by human rights violations and irregularities that have kept the playing field uneven.  © Jeampier Arguinzones/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Bogota) - Governments in Latin America, the United States, and Europe should spare no diplomatic efforts to protect the right to vote of Venezuelans ahead of the presidential election scheduled for July 28, 2024, Human Rights Watch said…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Egypt: Authorities escalate attacks on media freedom rounding up a journalist and a cartoonist
~ Israel’s attempt to sway WhatsApp case casts doubt on its ability to deal with NSO spyware cases
~ Venezuela: After an electoral period marked by repression, a commitment to human rights is imperative
~ DRC ceasefire for humanitarian aid is a small step forward - what must happen next for peace
~ How solar storms play havoc with our lives
~ Elon Musk says he’s a ‘cultural Christian’ – why some leading thinkers are embracing Christianity
~ Why a French MP played rock, paper, scissors in parliament – and what it teaches us about resisting the far right
~ What the Democrats can learn from 1968’s chaotic – and ultimately unsuccessful – presidential campaign
~ Why so many people drown at the water’s edge
~ Could Kamala Harris shift the swing states to the Democrats?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter