Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The Decameron: Netflix’s raunchy, raucous re-imagining of a medieval plague masterpiece

By Lucyl Harrison, PhD Candidate, School of Humanities, University of Hull
Giovanni Boccaccio’s The Decameron (1353) is a classic plague book. It follows ten noble people quarantining together in a beautiful villa in the Italian countryside. They have fled Florence where in 1348, when the story is set, a deadly Black Death outbreak is raging. While the sick are abandoned and the lower classes suffer, this group feast, play, laugh, sing and dance, entertaining each other with stories – 100 stories, to be exact.

It’s a tale that became painfully familiar in the COVID era – in fact, sales of The Decameron soared by 288%The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Authorities must unconditionally release protestors still unlawfully detained
~ There is Light Somewhere at the Hayward Gallery: an emotional exploration of history and belonging
~ Six ways companies fuel violence
~ What lunar caves tell us about the shared origins of the Earth and the Moon
~ Massive US-led naval exercises in Hawaii and Pacific islands reflect over a century of colonial exploitation of the region
~ Tagging seals with sensors helps scientists track ocean currents and a changing climate
~ Homeless service providers could help more people overcome homelessness if they measured success differently
~ Happy 50th birthday to the UPC barcode – no one expected you would revolutionize global commerce
~ ADHD brains present unique challenges, but the condition is highly treatable − a primary care nurse practitioner with ADHD explains the science
~ New treatments offer much-needed hope for patients suffering from chronic pain
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter