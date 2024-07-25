Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Massive US-led naval exercises in Hawaii and Pacific islands reflect over a century of colonial exploitation of the region

By Kate Lewis Hood, Postdoctoral Fellow in Geography, Royal Holloway University of London
It’s the biggest naval exercise in the world. But for the region’s Indigenous people, it brings exploitation and environmental damage.The Conversation


