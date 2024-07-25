Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Homeless service providers could help more people overcome homelessness if they measured success differently

By Morvarid Rahmani, Associate Professor of Operations Management, Georgia Institute of Technology
Homelessness is a major problem in the U.S., and it’s getting worse: A record 650,000 Americans were homeless on a single night in January 2023, according to the most recent point-in-time report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That amounts to one out of every 500 people nationwide.

My state, Georgia, has seen a consistent rise in homelessness since 2017. By 2022, the number of unsheltered homeless individuals in Georgia – in other words, those living…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
