Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US citizenship was forced on Native Americans 100 years ago − its promise remains elusive

By Kerri Malloy, Assistant Professor of Native American and Indigenous Studies, San José State University
The 100th anniversary of the Indian Citizenship Act has garnered little fanfare. Only a handful of news articles and events have commemorated the centennial of the law giving U.S. citizenship to Native Americans.

Perhaps that's unsurprising. The legislation has little relevance…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
