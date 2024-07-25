Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Veepstakes have evolved from where you live to who you are − which way will Harris turn to balance the ticket?

By Philip Klinkner, James S. Sherman Professor of Government, Hamilton College
From geographic balancing to making up for what the presidential candidate lacks, the considerations for picking a vice presidential candidate have changed and evolved since the 19th century.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
