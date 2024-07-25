Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Faith Kipyegon is set to make Olympics history – what Kenya needs to do to keep producing athletes like her

By Wycliffe W. Njororai Simiyu, Professor and Chair of Kinesiology and Health Science, Stephen F. Austin State University
Kenyan running star Faith Kipyegon is considered one of the greatest 1,500m athletes the world has ever seen. If she wins her third consecutive Olympic gold in Paris, she’ll become the first athlete in the history of the event to achieve this feat, male or female.

She holds world records in the 1,500m and one-mile events and is a former world record holder in the 5,000m. Kipyegon is a shining example…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Authorities must unconditionally release protestors still unlawfully detained
~ The Decameron: Netflix’s raunchy, raucous re-imagining of a medieval plague masterpiece
~ There is Light Somewhere at the Hayward Gallery: an emotional exploration of history and belonging
~ Six ways companies fuel violence
~ What lunar caves tell us about the shared origins of the Earth and the Moon
~ Massive US-led naval exercises in Hawaii and Pacific islands reflect over a century of colonial exploitation of the region
~ Tagging seals with sensors helps scientists track ocean currents and a changing climate
~ Homeless service providers could help more people overcome homelessness if they measured success differently
~ Happy 50th birthday to the UPC barcode – no one expected you would revolutionize global commerce
~ ADHD brains present unique challenges, but the condition is highly treatable − a primary care nurse practitioner with ADHD explains the science
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter