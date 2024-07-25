Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria’s Ojude-Oba festival celebrates heritage with colourful parades and horsemanship: how it could be used to attract tourists

By Ibraheem Adesina Kukoyi, Lecturer, Department of Hospitality and Tourism, Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
The Ojude-Oba festival is a vibrant annual celebration that has become an integral part of the identity of Ijebu-Ode, a city in south-west Nigeria. This colourful event, famous for its cultural displays and public parades, has been observed for nearly two centuries.

Though the festival had its origin in Islam, it brings together people from all walks of life, regardless of their religious beliefs.

At its core, the Ojude-Oba festival is a grand…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
