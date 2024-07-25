Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the US Congress and receives a very mixed reception: expert Q&A

By Jonathan Este, Senior International Affairs Editor, Associate Editor
Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, travelled to Washington this week for a series of high-level meetings. At the invitation of the Republican majority in the House of Representatives, he addressed a joint session of the US Congress.

More than 90 Democratic Party politicians did not attend, including the vice-president – and likely Democratic Party presidential nominee – Kamala Harris, who would normally preside over the session, but pleaded a prior engagement.

The Conversation asked John Strawson, an expert in Israeli politics at the University…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Authorities must unconditionally release protestors still unlawfully detained
~ The Decameron: Netflix’s raunchy, raucous re-imagining of a medieval plague masterpiece
~ There is Light Somewhere at the Hayward Gallery: an emotional exploration of history and belonging
~ Six ways companies fuel violence
~ What lunar caves tell us about the shared origins of the Earth and the Moon
~ Massive US-led naval exercises in Hawaii and Pacific islands reflect over a century of colonial exploitation of the region
~ Tagging seals with sensors helps scientists track ocean currents and a changing climate
~ Homeless service providers could help more people overcome homelessness if they measured success differently
~ Happy 50th birthday to the UPC barcode – no one expected you would revolutionize global commerce
~ ADHD brains present unique challenges, but the condition is highly treatable − a primary care nurse practitioner with ADHD explains the science
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS