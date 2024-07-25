Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Prominent Rights Lawyer Shot in West Papua, Indonesia

By Human Rights Watch
When the human rights lawyer Yan Christian Warinussy returned home from work on July 17, his 10-year-old son, Mario, begged for ice cream. Warinussy took off his tie, packed his three children and their cousin into the car, and they headed to downtown Manokwari in Indonesia’s West Papua province. Click to expand Image Yan Christian Warinussy outside the Manokwari criminal investigation unit, West Papua, Indonesia. © Private Warinussy, 60, is the head of the Institute for Research, Assessment, and Development of Legal Aid in Manokwari, and has led many important human rights…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Uganda: Authorities must unconditionally release protestors still unlawfully detained
~ The Decameron: Netflix’s raunchy, raucous re-imagining of a medieval plague masterpiece
~ There is Light Somewhere at the Hayward Gallery: an emotional exploration of history and belonging
~ Six ways companies fuel violence
~ What lunar caves tell us about the shared origins of the Earth and the Moon
~ Massive US-led naval exercises in Hawaii and Pacific islands reflect over a century of colonial exploitation of the region
~ Tagging seals with sensors helps scientists track ocean currents and a changing climate
~ Homeless service providers could help more people overcome homelessness if they measured success differently
~ Happy 50th birthday to the UPC barcode – no one expected you would revolutionize global commerce
~ ADHD brains present unique challenges, but the condition is highly treatable − a primary care nurse practitioner with ADHD explains the science
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter