Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: Further video and photographic analysis confirm police unlawfully used lethal and less-lethal weapons against protesters

By Amnesty International
Bangladeshi authorities have continued to use unlawful force against student protesters, amid six days of shutdown and communication restrictions, during the quota-reform protest across the country, said Amnesty International today as it released a second part to its evidence analysis series. The nationwide internet access was partially restored on 23 July after six days of


© Amnesty International -
