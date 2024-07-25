Tolerance.ca
Chronic pain: emerging treatment options for patients after the opiod crisis – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Head of Audio
Amanda Mascarelli, Senior Health and Medicine Editor
Katie Flood, Science Audio Producer, The Conversation Weekly Podcast
Chronic pain affects hundreds of millions of people around the world. But the opioid crisis in North America led many health care providers to realize they relied too heavily on drugs to help patients manage their pain.

In this episode of The Conversation Weekly podcast, a pain management specialist discusses new developments in pain treatment and why there’s hope for patients…The Conversation


