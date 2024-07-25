Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Eluned Morgan set to become the first female leader of Wales amid turmoil for Welsh Labour

By Nye Davies, Lecturer in Politics, Cardiff University
After months of turmoil, Welsh Labour has elected a new leader, its second in just five months and third this year. The contest was triggered by the resignation of Vaughan Gething, who was forced out after four senior politicians in his…The Conversation


