Human Rights Observatory

Freedom of assembly and freedom of expression curtailed as deadly student protests rock Bangladesh

By Shoeb A
Violent protests rocked Bangladesh in the past week as peaceful students protests turned violent as vested groups hijacked the movement. As of July 24, 197 people have been killed and thousands injured.


