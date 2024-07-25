Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Niger: Rights in Free Fall a Year After Coup

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Mohamed Toumba, an officer involved in the ouster of Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum, addresses supporters of the military junta in Niamey, Niger, August 6, 2023. © 2023 AP Photo/Sam Mednick, File (Nairobi) – The military authorities in Niger have cracked down on the opposition, media, and peaceful dissent since taking power in a coup one year ago, Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) said today.They have arbitrarily detained former President Mohamed Bazoum, and at least 30 officials from the ousted…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
