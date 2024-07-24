Tolerance.ca
Yes, blue light from your phone can harm your skin. A dermatologist explains

By Michael Freeman, Associate Professor of Dermatology, Bond University
Social media is full of claims that everyday habits can harm your skin. It’s also full of recommendations or advertisements for products that can protect you.

Now social media has blue light from our devices in its sights.

So can scrolling on our phones really damage your skin? And will applying creams or lotions help?

Here’s what the evidence says and what we should really be focusing on.

Remind me, what actually is blue light?


Blue light is part of the visible light spectrum. Sunlight is the strongest source. But our electronic devices…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
