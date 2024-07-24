Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kamala Harris refers to herself as a ‘woman of colour’. Is it okay if everyone else does too?

By Fethi Mansouri, Deakin Distinguished Professor/UNESCO Chair-holder; Founding Director, Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University
President Joe Biden’s recent decision to step down from the 2024 presidential elections in the United States and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee has led to a landslide of sexist and racist reactions.

As a woman of Indian and Jamaican heritage, Harris is facing a flood of disinformation, stereotypes and deeply offensive racist slurs against her. These include suggestions her political rise is due to the fact she is a “woman of…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
