Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

No Justice for Rights Defender’s Death in Kyrgyzstan Prison

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ethnic Uzbek journalist Azimzhan Askarov, who was arbitrarily arrested, tortured, convicted after an unfair trial and jailed for life looks through metal bars during hearings at the Bishkek regional court, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2016.  © 2016 Vladimir Voronin/AP Photo It has been four years since Azimjon Askarov, a human rights defender from southern Kyrgyzstan, died in custody. When he died on July 25, 2020, he had been in jail for ten years, subjected to torture and neglect. Towards the end, with his health deteriorating, he was denied release on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The struggle to unplug: why Kiwis find it so hard to disconnect from the internet
~ Linda Burney and Brendan O'Connor step down from frontbench as Albanese prepares to reshuffle ministry
~ Yes, blue light from your phone can harm your skin. A dermatologist explains
~ Kamala Harris refers to herself as a ‘woman of colour’. Is it okay if everyone else does too?
~ Surviving the Olympiczzzzz: how fans can best cope with sleep deprivation during major overseas events
~ Why are we finding so many Australian shipwrecks lately? There’s one research vessel helping uncover the past
~ New weapons fuelling the Sudan conflict
~ Older people’s risk of abuse is rising. Can an ad campaign protect them?
~ A reader’s guide to the US election: an expert recommends the best books, journals, podcasts and commentators
~ AI tutors could be coming to the classroom – but who taught the tutor, and should you trust them?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter