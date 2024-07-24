Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New weapons fuelling the Sudan conflict

By Amnesty International
Since the escalation of the conflict in April 2023, Sudan has been engulfed in a massive human rights and humanitarian crisis. The fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their allies has killed over 16,650 people and displaced millions of others making Sudan the largest internal displacement crisis […] The post New weapons fuelling the Sudan conflict appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
