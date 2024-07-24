Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Older people’s risk of abuse is rising. Can an ad campaign protect them?

By Joseph Ibrahim, Professor, Aged Care Medical Research Australian Centre for Evidence Based Aged Care, La Trobe University
The Australian government hopes an ad campaign will raise awareness to stop elder abuse. But it may do more harm than good.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New weapons fuelling the Sudan conflict
~ A reader’s guide to the US election: an expert recommends the best books, journals, podcasts and commentators
~ AI tutors could be coming to the classroom – but who taught the tutor, and should you trust them?
~ Ghosts of species past: shedding new light on the demise of NZ’s moa can help other flightless birds
~ Sustainability, cultural significance, and high fashion: the top five uniforms to look out for at the 2024 Paris Olympics
~ Your world is different from a pigeon’s – but a new theory explains how we can still live in the same reality
~ To address the growing issue of microplastics in the Great Lakes, we need to curb our consumption
~ The greater stick-nest rat almost went extinct. Now it’s found an unlikely ally: one of Australia’s worst weeds
~ Why courts favour cars, not the climate
~ Paris 2024 reaches gender parity among athletes, but sport has always policed women’s bodies
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter