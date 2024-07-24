AI tutors could be coming to the classroom – but who taught the tutor, and should you trust them?
By Kathryn MacCallum, Associate Professor of Digital Education Futures, University of Canterbury
David Parsons, Adjunct Professor, University of Canterbury
The government is calling for AI tutors. But before their introduction, we need to consider where these tutors are getting their information – and who that information belongs to.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 24, 2024