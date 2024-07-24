Ghosts of species past: shedding new light on the demise of NZ’s moa can help other flightless birds
By Damien Fordham, Associate Professor of Global Change Ecology, Adelaide University
Jamie Wood, Senior Lecturer, Ecology and Evolution, Adelaide University
Mark V. Lomolino, Professor emeritus, State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry
Sean Tomlinson, Research Associate, Ecology and Evolution, Adelaide University
Reconstructing the demise of New Zealand’s extinct moa can help conserve the country’s remaining flightless birds, which are retreating to the same final places - cold, isolated mountaintops.
Wednesday, July 24, 2024