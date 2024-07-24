To address the growing issue of microplastics in the Great Lakes, we need to curb our consumption
By Lewis Alcott, Lecturer in Geochemistry, University of Bristol
Fereidoun Rezanezhad, Research Associate Professor, Department of Earth & Environmental Sciences, University of Waterloo
Nancy Goucher, Knowledge Mobilization Specialist, University of Waterloo
Philippe Van Cappellen, Professor of Biogeochemistry and Canada Excellence Research Chair Laureate in Ecohydrology, University of Waterloo
Stephanie Slowinski, Research Biogeochemist, University of Waterloo
The growing environmental and health risks posed by microplastics can only be addressed by reducing the amount of plastic produced and ensuring that all of it is recycled.
