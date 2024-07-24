The greater stick-nest rat almost went extinct. Now it’s found an unlikely ally: one of Australia’s worst weeds
By Annie Grace Kraehe, PhD candidate, Australian National University
Kathryn Hill, Research associate, plant ecophysiology, Adelaide University
Robert S. Hill, Executive Dean, Faulty of Sciences, Adelaide University
Vera Weisbecker, Associate Professor, Flinders University
An endangered rodent and a thorny, impenetrable weed doesn’t sound like a good match. But stick-nest rats have made homes out of African boxthorn
