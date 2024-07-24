Tolerance.ca
Why courts favour cars, not the climate

By Jack Marley, Environment + Energy Editor, UK edition
For planning to block a motorway encircling London, five Just Stop Oil activists were recently sentenced to a minimum of four years in prison.

Just Stop Oil wants to end the extraction and burning of coal, oil and gas in the UK by 2030. The group’s demands are consistent with what scientists have said is necessary to limit climate change. The same scientific advice underpins international agreements the UK has signed.

