Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paris 2024 reaches gender parity among athletes, but sport has always policed women’s bodies

By Olatz González Abrisketa, Profesora de Antropología, Universidad del País Vasco / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea
The 2024 Paris Olympics will be the first to achieve total gender parity. From 26 July to 11 August, 5,250 male and 5,250 female athletes will compete in the 33rd edition of the modern Games.

By meeting this figure, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has fulfilled the 11th recommendation of the Olympic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
