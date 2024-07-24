Tolerance.ca
How remote work poses unique challenges to public sector employees

By W. Dominika Wranik, Professor, Faculty of Management, Dalhousie University
Nachum Gabler, PhD Student in Public Administration, Dalhousie University
The dispute last year between the federal Treasury Board and the Public Service Alliance of Canada over remote work arrangements raised a lot of questions about a one-size-fits-all approach. Those questions need answering.

Working remotely seemingly offers clear benefits to public sector employees and government organizations alike by raising productivity, speeding up connectivity and improving…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
