Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How AI bots spread misinformation online and undermine democratic politics

By Sophia Melanson Ricciardone, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Psychology, Neuroscience & Behaviour, McMaster University
Consider a typical morning routine: coffee in hand, you peruse Twitter (now rebranded as X) to catch up on the news. Headlines appear among a flurry of tweets on everything from memes about political leaders to cultural Marxism, free speech, making America great again and draining the swamp.

Before your day has even begun, a burst of disparate ideas coalesces in your mind in response to the appearance of a single word or catchphrase. It’s a scenario repeated daily, where snippets of information mould…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
