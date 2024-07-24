Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Paris Olympics promote sustainability for good reason: Climate change is putting athletes and their sports at risk

By Brian P. McCullough, Associate Professor of Sport Management, University of Michigan
The 2024 Summer Games are going all in on renewable energy, recycled materials and more to shrink their carbon footprint. They’re a test bed for how big events can do better for the environment.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
