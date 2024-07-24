Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-Corruption Protesters Arrested in Uganda

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Members of the Uganda Police force arrest protesters marching to parliament during a planned anti-corruption demonstration in Kampala on July 23, 2024.  © 2024 Badru Katumba/AFP via Getty Images On July 23, police in Uganda’s capital Kampala detained at least 45 people protesting widespread corruption in the government.The protest, partially inspired by recent youth-led protests in neighbouring Kenya, saw participation from young Ugandans who had mobilized online. The protesters’ demands include the resignation of Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, who had in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
