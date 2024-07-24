Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For our own good: how the psychology of ‘nudging’ pushes us to make healthier choices – and raises ethical dilemmas

By Ramón Ortega Lozano, Profesor de Bioética, de Antropología de la salud y de Comunicación humana en el Centro Universitario San Rafael-Nebrija, Universidad Nebrija
Aníbal M. Astobiza, Investigador Posdoctoral, especializado en ciencias cognitivas y éticas aplicadas, Universidad del País Vasco / Euskal Herriko Unibertsitatea
David Rodríguez-Arias, Profesor de Bioética, Universidad de Granada
On 13 May 2021 Bill de Blasio, then mayor of New York City, held an online press conference where he announced an intriguing agreement between the city and Shake Shack, a local chain of burger restaurants. The aim was to get New Yorkers vaccinated against Covid-19 – each vaccinated individual would receive a coupon for a free burger or sandwich at any of the local chain’s locations. In behavioural science, this kind of incentive is known as a “nudge”.

The term was popularised by Richard…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Rights chief ‘horrified’ at deadly PNG violence, Lebanon-Israel ‘knife edge’, Sudan refugees suffer sexual violence
~ Fact-checkers condemn physical attack against journalist of Croatian fact-checking service Faktograf
~ Race, gender and politics: Is the United States ready for a Black woman president?
~ Keir Starmer’s first prime minister’s questions: four things we learnt
~ The colourful history of the Olympic opening ceremony
~ Kamala Harris’s ‘Brat summer’: how memes can change a political campaign
~ CrowdStrike: the massive companies you’ve never heard of with a hidden grip on our lives
~ ‘Kamala IS brat’: an expert explains the Kamala Harris memes flooding the internet
~ How stress might be the root of problems like pain, ulcers and a broken heart
~ Why a House of Lords private member’s bill on assisted dying is one to watch this week
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter