Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Kamala Harris’s ‘Brat summer’: how memes can change a political campaign

By Anastasia Denisova, Senior Lecturer in Journalism, University of Westminster
When Kamala Harris was confirmed as the new Democratic party nominee, a host of celebrities rushed to endorse her – but one has had significantly more attention than the others. Singer Charli XCX endorsed Harris in her signature minimalist way by posting “kamala IS brat” on X.

The post went viral almost instantly, with millions of views, and Harris’s own X account switching its colours to neon chartreuse – the shade of the album cover for Charli’s…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
