Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We’ve discovered the world’s trees absorb methane – so forests are even more important in the climate fight than we thought

By Vincent Gauci, Professorial Fellow, School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Science, University of Birmingham
Tree bark in the world’s forests absorbs the greenhouse gas methane, my colleagues and I have demonstrated for the first time on a global scale – a discovery that could have big implications for tackling climate change.

As trees photosynthesise, their leaves take up carbon dioxide (CO₂) and lock it away as biomass in their trunks and branches providing a long-term store of carbon. But now, our large-scale study proves that there’s another way that trees absorb greenhouse gases – so forests can provide even…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Rights chief ‘horrified’ at deadly PNG violence, Lebanon-Israel ‘knife edge’, Sudan refugees suffer sexual violence
~ Fact-checkers condemn physical attack against journalist of Croatian fact-checking service Faktograf
~ For our own good: how the psychology of ‘nudging’ pushes us to make healthier choices – and raises ethical dilemmas
~ Race, gender and politics: Is the United States ready for a Black woman president?
~ Keir Starmer’s first prime minister’s questions: four things we learnt
~ The colourful history of the Olympic opening ceremony
~ Kamala Harris’s ‘Brat summer’: how memes can change a political campaign
~ CrowdStrike: the massive companies you’ve never heard of with a hidden grip on our lives
~ ‘Kamala IS brat’: an expert explains the Kamala Harris memes flooding the internet
~ How stress might be the root of problems like pain, ulcers and a broken heart
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter