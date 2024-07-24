Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What your gait says about your health

By Adam Taylor, Professor and Director of the Clinical Anatomy Learning Centre, Lancaster University
Walking requires a huge number of signals between your brain and the muscles in your arms, chest, back, abdomen, pelvis and legs. Something that looks relatively straightforward is in fact incredibly complex. And the pace and smoothness of your walk can be an indicator of your health and how well you are ageing.

As the body ages, muscles lose mass, strength and quality. This process is called sarcopenia and it begins around


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
