83 bottles of wine per person: how experts are calculating the Paris Olympics’ carbon footprint

By Anne de Bortoli, Chercheuse en carboneutralité et durabilité des transports et infrastructures au CIRAIG (Polytechnique Montréal), chercheuse associée au laboratoire Ville Mobilité Transport (ENPC), École des Ponts ParisTech (ENPC)
Organisers of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games have made big and bold green promises. Are they up to the heavy carbon lifting?The Conversation


