Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia’s war in Ukraine has been devastating for animals – but they’ve also given the nation reason for hope

By Iryna Skubii, Mykola Zerov Fellow in Ukrainian Studies, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies, The University of Melbourne
Ukrainians have rallied behind the heartwarming stories of refugee cats and dogs, as well as animals ‘soldiers’ on the frontlines.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
