Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ecuador: Slow Progress to End Sexual Violence in Schools

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Protestors outside a school denouncing a reported case of sexual violence against a student, in Quito, Ecuador, November 2022.  © 2022 Gaby Giacometti / Génerxs Diversxs Despite commitments by government institutions, sexual violence remains endemic in Ecuador’s schools and finding justice is elusive for many survivors.Over the last decade, 6,438 cases of sexual violence by teachers, school authorities, other school staff, janitors, and other students have been reported, affecting 7,303 children.The government should allocate adequate resources for its prevention…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Russia’s war in Ukraine has been devastating for animals – but they’ve also given the nation reason for hope
~ When it comes to political advertising, is AI ever OK?
~ Cranberry juice really can help with UTIs – and reduce reliance on antibiotics
~ The twist in Twisters: for a film that doesn’t mention climate change, the latest disaster flick is both nuanced and effective
~ UN Body Calls for Release of Qatar Whistleblower
~ UN Body Calls for Release of Qatar Whistleblower
~ What’s the difference between ‘strep throat’ and a sore throat? We’re developing a vaccine for one of them
~ TikTok users are now using grassroots fundraising to help people in Gaza
~ Yes, Australia’s environment is on a depressing path – but $7 billion a year would transform it
~ Who will win Olympic rugby sevens gold? Our algorithm uses 10,000 simulations to rank the teams
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter