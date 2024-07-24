What’s the difference between ‘strep throat’ and a sore throat? We’re developing a vaccine for one of them
By Kim Davis, General paediatrician and paediatric infectious diseases specialist, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
Alma Fulurija, Immunologist and the Australian Strep A Vaccine Initiative project lead, Telethon Kids Institute
Myra Hardy, Postdoctoral Researcher, Infection, Immunity and Global Health, Murdoch Children's Research Institute
What’s the difference? is a new editorial product that explains the similarities and differences between commonly confused health and medical terms, and why they matter.
It’s the time of the year for coughs, colds and sore throats. So you might have heard people talk about having a “strep throat”.
But what is that? Is it just a bad sore throat that goes away by itself in a day or two? Should you be worried?
Here’s what we know about the similarities…
- Tuesday, July 23, 2024