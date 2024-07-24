Yes, Australia’s environment is on a depressing path – but $7 billion a year would transform it
By Jamie Pittock, Professor, Fenner School of Environment & Society, Australian National University
Bradley J. Moggridge, Professor of Science and Associate Dean (Indigenous Leadership and Engagement), University of Technology Sydney
Martine Maron, Professor of Environmental Management, The University of Queensland
The condition of Australia’s environment continues to decline. Many Australians wonder if it’s possible to reverse this depressing trajectory – and our landmark assessment released today shows the answer is yes.
Our report, launched today by the Wentworth Group of Concerned Scientists, demonstrates how repairing Australia’s landscapes is not only achievable and affordable, it’s…
- Tuesday, July 23, 2024