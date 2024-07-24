Tolerance.ca
UN Body Calls for Release of Qatar Whistleblower

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Abdullah Ibhais. © Private (Geneva) – Qatari authorities should immediately free a Jordanian former media manager for the 2022 men’s World Cup, Abdullah Ibhais, after a United Nations committee determined that he has been arbitrarily detained for nearly three years, FairSquare, Amnesty International, and Human Rights Watch said today.Ibhais, a former media manager for the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee, was arrested in 2019, months after voicing concerns over the treatment of migrant workers on World…


UN Body Calls for Release of Qatar Whistleblower
