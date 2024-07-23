Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

FraudGPT and other malicious AIs are the new frontier of online threats. What can we do?

By Bayu Anggorojati, Assistant Professor, Cyber Security, Monash University
Arif Perdana, Associate Professor in Digital Strategy and Data Science, Monash University
Derry Wijaya, Associate Professor of Data Science, Monash University
Widely available AI tools are supercharging cyber crime, which means we need to stay on top of our online security like never before.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
