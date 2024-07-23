Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Transgender athletes face an uncertain future at the Olympics as reactionary policies gain ground

By Travers, Professor of Sociology, Simon Fraser University
While transgender people have gained some recognition and human rights in the past decade, a well-financed reactionary movement is rolling them back.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
