Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

People with disability know bodies can be funny – so it’s OK that you’re laughing at the Paralympics TikTok account

By Shane Clifton, Associate Professor of Practice, School of Health Sciences and the Centre for Disability Research and Policy, University of Sydney
The genius TikTok account for the Paralympics draws on the comedic beauty of disabled bodies. It is a relief to see a promotion of the Paralympics that avoids the usual stereotypes.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
