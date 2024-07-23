Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sudan war: Nearly 26 million going hungry due to rising food prices, access challenges

Nearly 26 million people in war-torn Sudan are not getting enough to eat, the UN reported on Tuesday, citing its humanitarian affairs office, OCHA. 


~ UN experts condemn sentencing of journalists in Russia
~ Paying more for policing doesn’t stop or reduce crime
~ Debunking 5 myths about antidepressants
~ Pandemic effects linger, and art invites us to pause and behold distance, time and trauma
~ Social robot or digital avatar, users interact with this AI technology as if it’s real
~ South Korea’s Supreme Court Affirms Rights of Same-Sex Partners
~ New law paves way for justice for prisoners convicted in flawed trials in north-east Syria
~ 11 million Nigerian children are going hungry: how this hurts their health and what needs to be done
~ PhDs are important for South Africa’s growth: more support for doctoral candidates who work full-time is key
~ Not all children read at the same pace – Namibia study shows how teachers can help those falling behind
