Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pandemic effects linger, and art invites us to pause and behold distance, time and trauma

By Julian Jason Haladyn, Assistant Professor of Art History, OCAD University
If the idea of pausing felt helpful early in the pandemic and intolerable by its end, it may be helpful to reflect on notions of pausing that are more speculative or meditative.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Paying more for policing doesn’t stop or reduce crime
~ Debunking 5 myths about antidepressants
~ Social robot or digital avatar, users interact with this AI technology as if it’s real
~ South Korea’s Supreme Court Affirms Rights of Same-Sex Partners
~ New law paves way for justice for prisoners convicted in flawed trials in north-east Syria
~ 11 million Nigerian children are going hungry: how this hurts their health and what needs to be done
~ PhDs are important for South Africa’s growth: more support for doctoral candidates who work full-time is key
~ Not all children read at the same pace – Namibia study shows how teachers can help those falling behind
~ Leishmaniasis: this neglected tropical disease is spreading fast, and Europe is nowhere near prepared
~ Nasa’s science mission spacecraft are at risk from hackers, but a new law could help protect them
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter