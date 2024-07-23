Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Korea’s Supreme Court Affirms Rights of Same-Sex Partners

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image So Seong-wook, left, and Kim Yong Min leave the Supreme Court building in Seoul, South Korea, July 18, 2024. © 2024 Suh Dae-yeon/Yonhap via AP Photo On July 18, South Korea’s Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling affirming that the country’s National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) must extend dependent benefits to same-sex partners.The plaintiff in the case, So Sung-uk, had registered his partner, Kim Young-min, as a dependent to obtain employer health insurance benefits. The NHIS initially accepted Kim as a dependent, but later revoked that status when…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
