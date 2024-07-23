Not all children read at the same pace – Namibia study shows how teachers can help those falling behind
By Tsitsi Mavambe, PhD student, Faculty of Education, Stellenbosch University
Nhlanhla Mpofu, Chair- Curriculum Studies, Stellenbosch University
Reading is a powerful tool. It introduces children to new ideas. It shapes their academic journey and progress. It also equips them with skills to navigate the world, both at school and beyond.
Sadly, it’s estimated that more than 202 million children and young people in sub-Saharan Africa do not have age-appropriate reading, writing and numeracy skills. The region’s youth literacy rate (for people aged between 15 and 24)
