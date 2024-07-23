Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

If the government is serious about tackling child poverty, it should extend free school meals

By Will Baker, Associate Professor of Sociology and Education, University of Bristol
The introduction of breakfast clubs for all primary school children is welcome, but the government should go further in providing free school meals.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New law paves way for justice for prisoners convicted in flawed trials in north-east Syria
~ 11 million Nigerian children are going hungry: how this hurts their health and what needs to be done
~ PhDs are important for South Africa’s growth: more support for doctoral candidates who work full-time is key
~ Not all children read at the same pace – Namibia study shows how teachers can help those falling behind
~ Leishmaniasis: this neglected tropical disease is spreading fast, and Europe is nowhere near prepared
~ Nasa’s science mission spacecraft are at risk from hackers, but a new law could help protect them
~ Bangladeshi students rise up in revolt, but a wider movement against the government looks unlikely
~ Six ways to look after your brain health in your 20s and 30s
~ Five possible vice-presidents and what they might say about the Democrat ticket
~ The past, present and uncertain future of the UK’s steel industry
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter