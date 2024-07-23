The past, present and uncertain future of the UK’s steel industry
By Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
David Bailey, Professor of Business Economics, University of Birmingham
UK steel is known to be of high quality, but rising costs, its environmental footprint and cheap imports mean the government will need innovative solutions to save the industry.
- Tuesday, July 23, 2024